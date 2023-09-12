Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Shares Purchased by Greenland Capital Management LP

Greenland Capital Management LP increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 1,121.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 311,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285,930 shares during the period. Howmet Aerospace makes up 1.4% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Greenland Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Howmet Aerospace worth $13,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,494,000 after purchasing an additional 221,524 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,022,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,353,000 after acquiring an additional 830,354 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,600,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,317,000 after acquiring an additional 383,703 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,079,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,838,000 after purchasing an additional 244,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,379,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.08.

HWM opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.69. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.59 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The company has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. Analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.70%.

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,080,227.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

