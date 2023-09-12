Greenline Partners LLC Makes New $476,000 Investment in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 30,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,776,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 49,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,445,000 after buying an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 177,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,312,000 after buying an additional 6,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,116,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

VUG opened at $288.80 on Tuesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $295.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $284.98 and a 200 day moving average of $264.81. The firm has a market cap of $94.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

