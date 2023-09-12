Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Bought by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 100.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,494 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 353,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Bank of America news, insider Dean C. Athanasia sold 77,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $2,449,332.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 353,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,143,007.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James P. Demare sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total value of $2,364,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,455.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE:BAC opened at $28.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $226.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $38.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.37.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.98 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 12.01%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.31.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

