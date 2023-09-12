Greenline Partners LLC Acquires 2,292 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 83.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $217.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.59.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

