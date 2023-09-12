Greenline Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Greenline Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,679 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,186.5% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter worth $574,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,557,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,280,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter.

VHT stock opened at $243.70 on Tuesday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $220.50 and a 52 week high of $259.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

