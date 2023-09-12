Greenline Partners LLC Sells 3,125 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Greenline Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,047 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.08.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $160.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $137.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.07 and a 200-day moving average of $178.92. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $154.87 and a one year high of $200.96.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

