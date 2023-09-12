Greenline Partners LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Greenline Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,433 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 104.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 8,115 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 40,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 439.0% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 694,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,508,000 after purchasing an additional 565,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VGLT opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $57.04 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.86.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1813 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

