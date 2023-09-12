Greenline Partners LLC Sells 579 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Greenline Partners LLC trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,476 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COP. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 349 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Barden Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% during the first quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 6,882 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.3% in the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 2,036 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 569,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.14, for a total value of $69,546,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,221,360.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.42.

ConocoPhillips Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of COP opened at $120.44 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $91.53 and a 1 year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.74. The firm has a market cap of $144.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.10). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 18.66%. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 19.65%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

