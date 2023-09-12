iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Purchased by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,123 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.0% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Greenline Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $15,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,610,560,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 67.0% during the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 222.1% in the first quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.23 on Tuesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.04 and a 1-year high of $99.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.89.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

