iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Shares Sold by Greenline Partners LLC

Greenline Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,878 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust Micro accounts for 2.4% of Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Greenline Partners LLC owned 1.32% of iShares Gold Trust Micro worth $12,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro in the 4th quarter worth about $300,000.

Get iShares Gold Trust Micro alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Micro Trading Up 0.1 %

IAUM stock opened at $19.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.44. iShares Gold Trust Micro has a 52-week low of $16.17 and a 52-week high of $20.56.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Profile

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.