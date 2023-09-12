Greenline Partners LLC Raises Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Greenline Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 213,135 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. Enbridge comprises approximately 1.6% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,181,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,188,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,924 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after buying an additional 48,423,715 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 12.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 27,381,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,044,604,000 after buying an additional 2,978,359 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,317,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $793,619,000 after acquiring an additional 89,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,503,737 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,051,000 after acquiring an additional 544,018 shares during the last quarter. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.57.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.5 %

ENB opened at $33.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $68.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day moving average of $37.20. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $43.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 10.20%. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 187.86%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

