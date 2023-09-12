Greenline Partners LLC Sells 2,649 Shares of POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX)

Greenline Partners LLC trimmed its stake in POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the period. POSCO makes up about 1.7% of Greenline Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in POSCO were worth $9,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of POSCO by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,395,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,683,000 after purchasing an additional 210,190 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of POSCO by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 841,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,806,000 after buying an additional 17,080 shares during the period. RWWM Inc. grew its stake in shares of POSCO by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 750,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,880,000 after buying an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 518,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,254,000 after buying an additional 20,996 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in POSCO by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,026,000 after acquiring an additional 10,142 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKX. StockNews.com assumed coverage on POSCO in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

POSCO Stock Performance

PKX stock opened at $108.21 on Tuesday. POSCO Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.53 and a 1-year high of $133.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.95. The company has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that POSCO Holdings Inc. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Profile

(Free Report)

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells iron and steel rolled products in South Korea and internationally. It operates in two segments Steel and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized steel, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.