Greenline Partners LLC Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Greenline Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,691 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 1.1% of Greenline Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Greenline Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $299,862,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 121.9% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $247.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $460.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $248.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 49.42% and a net margin of 51.94%. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.84%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,750 shares of company stock worth $15,845,648 in the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $273.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.77.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

