Greenvale Capital LLP Buys 450,000 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Greenvale Capital LLP grew its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,000 shares during the period. Kroger accounts for about 8.1% of Greenvale Capital LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Greenvale Capital LLP owned 0.36% of Kroger worth $128,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Kroger by 12.2% during the first quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 17,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 20.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.33.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KR opened at $45.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.47. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $51.81.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

