Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Purchased by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 37,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the period. Beaumont Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Beaumont Capital Management LLC now owns 46,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verum Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 105,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,613 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VGSH opened at $57.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.31 and a 1 year high of $58.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.66 and a 200-day moving average of $58.05.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.174 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.