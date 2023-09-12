Annandale Capital LLC Has $32.71 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Annandale Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 427,661 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 10.3% of Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Annandale Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $32,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSV stock opened at $75.29 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.45 and a 200-day moving average of $75.84. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $77.15.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

