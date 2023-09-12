Aspen Grove Capital LLC Buys 1,358 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Aspen Grove Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Aspen Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH stock opened at $83.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.75. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $72.96 and a 1-year high of $90.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

