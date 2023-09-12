BSW Wealth Partners Sells 92 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

BSW Wealth Partners reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 591.1% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $225.56 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $188.23 and a 12 month high of $240.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

