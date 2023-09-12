Harvest Volatility Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC decreased its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the first quarter worth $2,927,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Seagen by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 484,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $62,326,000 after buying an additional 40,162 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Seagen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,004,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Seagen by 8.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $208.13 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $197.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.48. Seagen Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.08 and a 1 year high of $210.50. The company has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.50 and a beta of 0.48.

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.35). Seagen had a negative net margin of 33.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $603.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.68 million. Research analysts expect that Seagen Inc. will post -3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,489.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total transaction of $136,261.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,368,419.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel G. Welch sold 3,315 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.08, for a total value of $693,100.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,489.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,619 shares of company stock valued at $4,872,275 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SGEN. StockNews.com began coverage on Seagen in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

