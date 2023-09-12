Cetera Investment Advisers Has $101.70 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078,932 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF makes up 0.9% of Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.21% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $101,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after buying an additional 26,285,599 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,583,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,380 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 34,582,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,254,000 after purchasing an additional 965,915 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,518,000 after purchasing an additional 818,829 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,191,000 after buying an additional 2,650,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.87 and a 52 week high of $49.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.64.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

