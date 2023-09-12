Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) is Betterment LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,439,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 857,265 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 5.6% of Betterment LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Betterment LLC owned approximately 3.58% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $1,733,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Motco grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.87 and a twelve month high of $49.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.64.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

