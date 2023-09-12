Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Harvest Volatility Management LLC

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 14.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EXC. SVB Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Exelon by 2.9% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in Exelon by 3.0% during the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Exelon by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Exelon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Exelon from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.10.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC opened at $40.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $35.19 and a one year high of $46.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Exelon’s payout ratio is currently 67.92%.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

