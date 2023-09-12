Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC Has $327,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 1,595.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,710 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 329.2% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 139.6% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Price Performance

BNDX opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $49.52.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.0793 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

