Harding Loevner LP Sells 103,629 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Harding Loevner LP trimmed its stake in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,416,898 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 103,629 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $35,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 13.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 3.7% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,846 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in Bancolombia by 86.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter.

Bancolombia Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CIB opened at $25.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12-month low of $21.55 and a 12-month high of $30.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its 200 day moving average is $26.46.

Bancolombia Increases Dividend

Bancolombia ( NYSE:CIB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Bancolombia had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.60%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.7727 per share. This is a boost from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.03%. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bancolombia from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Itau BBA Securities downgraded Bancolombia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

About Bancolombia

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

