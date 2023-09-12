Harding Loevner LP Sells 7,866,322 Shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Harding Loevner LP lowered its position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,274,565 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,866,322 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP owned approximately 0.17% of Itaú Unibanco worth $79,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Itaú Unibanco by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,381,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,319,000 after purchasing an additional 525,161 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $380,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 202.0% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 165,379 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 110,620 shares in the last quarter.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.35.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd will be given a $0.003 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 2nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 4.84%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.