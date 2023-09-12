Harding Loevner LP Raises Stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1,438.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 691,134 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 646,212 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $91,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Credicorp by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,108,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,432,000 after purchasing an additional 489,238 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 805.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,862 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $71,203,000 after purchasing an additional 466,898 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its position in Credicorp by 8.5% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,540,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,515,000 after buying an additional 435,900 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at $50,933,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credicorp during the 4th quarter valued at $48,505,000. Institutional investors own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Stock Performance

NYSE BAP opened at $136.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.45 and its 200-day moving average is $139.75. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $118.33 and a 12-month high of $160.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Credicorp had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 15.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank raised Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

