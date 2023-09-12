Harding Loevner LP Sells 15,757 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Harding Loevner LP lessened its stake in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,685,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,757 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $163,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTD. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,146,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,550,000 after purchasing an additional 66,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.23% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $86.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.82, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.72. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.43 and a 12-month high of $91.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.66.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $464.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.21 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total value of $256,200.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,079,764.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 38,980 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total transaction of $3,464,542.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 162,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,454,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Laura Schenkein sold 3,219 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.59, for a total transaction of $256,200.21. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 666,915 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,764.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,623 shares of company stock worth $6,408,808. Corporate insiders own 10.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. New Street Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.48.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

