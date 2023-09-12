Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (GEGGL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 (NASDAQ:GEGGL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, September 11th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4531 per share on Saturday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027’s previous dividend of $0.45.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Trading Up 4.1 %

GEGGL opened at $23.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.67. Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 has a 12-month low of $14.01 and a 12-month high of $24.29.

Great Elm Group, Inc. 7.25% Notes due 2027 Company Profile

the great elm capital management (“gecm”) investment team has deep experience investing in leveraged middle market companies. the gecm team has deployed more than $17 billion into credit investments in more than 550 issuers across 20+ jurisdictions over its 14-year history under mast capital management, llc (“mast”).

