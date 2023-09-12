Harding Loevner LP Acquires 224,885 Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Harding Loevner LP increased its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,310,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,885 shares during the quarter. Ambev accounts for about 1.9% of Harding Loevner LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Harding Loevner LP owned approximately 0.77% of Ambev worth $342,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ambev by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,039,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after acquiring an additional 280,753 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Ambev by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,788,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after acquiring an additional 264,696 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Ambev by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 503,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 140,617 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ambev by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ambev by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 131,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 4,984 shares during the period. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ambev S.A. has a 12-month low of $2.40 and a 12-month high of $3.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.95 and its 200 day moving average is $2.89.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. Ambev had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.74 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.74.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

