Harding Loevner LP Trims Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Harding Loevner LP cut its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 375,156 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP owned about 0.18% of ServiceNow worth $174,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NOW. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the first quarter worth about $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 233.3% during the first quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $640.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. JMP Securities raised their target price on ServiceNow from $553.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.38.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $605.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $571.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $514.34.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,741 shares in the company, valued at $7,626,255. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.10, for a total transaction of $2,664,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,457,874.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,951 shares of company stock worth $10,147,437 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

