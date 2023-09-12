Harding Loevner LP Purchases 127,905 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Harding Loevner LP lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 45.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 408,573 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,905 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.09% of Costco Wholesale worth $203,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 25 LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $558.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $447.90 and a 1 year high of $571.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $549.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $517.77. The stock has a market cap of $247.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 24th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 30.22%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COST. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $567.00 to $597.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $550.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $566.63.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

