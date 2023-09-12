Harding Loevner LP Decreases Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Harding Loevner LP reduced its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,144,931 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 14,567 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.5% of Harding Loevner LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.14% of NIKE worth $263,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 278.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 190,897 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,412,000 after buying an additional 140,451 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 15.9% in the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 213,027 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,126,000 after purchasing an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 51.9% in the first quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Corp ON increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 109.2% in the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 37,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $4,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,023 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares in the company, valued at $4,506,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total transaction of $4,343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,882.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $593,315.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,251 shares of company stock worth $17,063,257. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $96.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on NKE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. BNP Paribas cut NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Williams Trading lowered their price objective on NIKE from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.28.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.