Harris Associates L P Sells 238,839 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Harris Associates L P lessened its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) by 96.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,839 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Cummins by 254.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cummins by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 94,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,058 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Cummins by 43.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $241.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $290.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.17.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of CMI stock opened at $233.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $243.84 and a 200 day moving average of $235.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.40 and a 52 week high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.19 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 19.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.65%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

