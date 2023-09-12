Harris Associates L P Sells 76,247 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Harris Associates L P decreased its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 88.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 76,247 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QRVO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Qorvo in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $97.21 on Tuesday. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.38 and a twelve month high of $114.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -571.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.58.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.07. Qorvo had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $651.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.84 million. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Qorvo from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Qorvo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.67.

In related news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,724,648.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Paul J. Fego sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total value of $429,300.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,724,648.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $220,342.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

