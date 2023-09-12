Harris Associates L P Sells 1,739 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Harris Associates L P trimmed its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,895,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,899,000 after buying an additional 224,091 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Dover by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,786,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $512,662,000 after purchasing an additional 33,496 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Dover by 1.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,314,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $402,119,000 after purchasing an additional 61,298 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Dover by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,177,064 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $330,785,000 after purchasing an additional 274,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dover by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,134,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,986,000 after purchasing an additional 544,866 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dover in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.38.

Dover stock opened at $140.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $114.49 and a 1-year high of $160.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.15 and a 200-day moving average of $144.36.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 4,631 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $657,602.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,196. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

