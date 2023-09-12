Harris Associates L P Cuts Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Harris Associates L P cut its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,268,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,794,544 shares during the quarter. Harris Associates L P owned approximately 5.98% of Liberty Global worth $531,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Liberty Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,700,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 272.3% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $870,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total transaction of $99,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,653,937.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,916,100 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.45% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.77.

LBTYA opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.09 and a 200-day moving average of $18.15.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 24th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.89). Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 15.74% and a negative net margin of 48.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

