Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Holdings Lifted by Harris Associates L P

Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,179,054 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,573 shares during the quarter. Oracle comprises approximately 3.5% of Harris Associates L P’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Harris Associates L P owned about 0.71% of Oracle worth $1,782,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 843.3% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. purchased a new position in Oracle in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total value of $609,758.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.83, for a total transaction of $10,694,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,394,416.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock worth $510,658,596. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.28.

Oracle Stock Performance

ORCL stock opened at $126.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $127.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $117.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.70. The company has a market capitalization of $343.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.41, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a net margin of 17.02% and a negative return on equity of 470.73%. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.29%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

