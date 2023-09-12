Harvard Management Co. Inc. Takes $433,000 Position in El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 45,188 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000. Harvard Management Co. Inc. owned 0.13% of El Pollo Loco at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 5.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in El Pollo Loco by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,520 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 49,150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 60.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get El Pollo Loco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOCO. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered El Pollo Loco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th.

Insider Transactions at El Pollo Loco

In related news, CEO Laurance Roberts sold 59,950 shares of El Pollo Loco stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $573,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 191,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,835,018.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director John M. Roth sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $26,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $425,752.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurance Roberts sold 59,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.57, for a total value of $573,721.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 191,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,835,018.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

El Pollo Loco Stock Performance

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $329.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.35 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $121.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.56 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

El Pollo Loco Profile

(Free Report)

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It operates franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana. It also licenses its brand to restaurants in the Philippines.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for El Pollo Loco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for El Pollo Loco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.