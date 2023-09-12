Harvard Management Co. Inc. Lowers Stake in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Harvard Management Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281,190 shares during the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics comprises 0.8% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pliant Therapeutics were worth $7,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $228,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 241,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 178,608 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 268,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,137,000 after acquiring an additional 91,100 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 416,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,083,000 after acquiring an additional 199,205 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 257.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,126,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,966,000 after acquiring an additional 811,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PLRX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.36.

Pliant Therapeutics stock opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $36.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $982.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a current ratio of 19.16.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,872.79% and a negative return on equity of 33.10%. Analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 12,778 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $230,131.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 65,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,215.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 22,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $402,001.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,542.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mike Ouimette sold 12,778 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $230,131.78. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 65,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,215.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,844 shares of company stock worth $2,596,440 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. The company's lead candidate is bexotegrast, an oral, small-molecule, dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase IIa trials for idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

