Harding Loevner LP Has $7.88 Million Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

Harding Loevner LP decreased its position in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,748 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,046 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP owned about 0.09% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $7,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSAC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 19.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 32,084 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $423,000. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 14.9% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 150,003 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Banco Santander-Chile from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Banco Santander-Chile in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Santander-Chile currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

Shares of BSAC opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. Banco Santander-Chile has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $21.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $18.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.77.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $593.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.63 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

