Harding Loevner LP Purchases 4,417 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Harding Loevner LP lifted its position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 124,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,417 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Core Laboratories were worth $2,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,198,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $259,320,000 after acquiring an additional 394,237 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,479,023 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $173,300,000 after purchasing an additional 116,130 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,144,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,352,000 after purchasing an additional 46,425 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,573,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,427,000 after purchasing an additional 258,817 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Core Laboratories by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,093,309 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,157,000 after purchasing an additional 124,125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CLB. StockNews.com upgraded Core Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup downgraded Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Core Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $21.70.

Core Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:CLB opened at $25.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Core Laboratories Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $27.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $127.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.20 million. Core Laboratories had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.75%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 4.82%.

Core Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

