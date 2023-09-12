iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Harbour Investments Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 33,964 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.5% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Harbour Investments Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $64,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 55,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,408,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 57,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,606,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,781,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 157,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,222,000 after purchasing an additional 107,407 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $97.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.73. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

