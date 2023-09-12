Harbour Investments Inc. Acquires 34,191 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,191 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $254,597,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHD opened at $73.77 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $65.96 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm has a market cap of $48.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

