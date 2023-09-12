Harbour Investments Inc. Has $9.16 Million Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Harbour Investments Inc. reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 101,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,143 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $9,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9,066.4% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,949,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,895,608 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,443,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,955,000 after acquiring an additional 51,197 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,098,000 after acquiring an additional 289,818 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,011,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,938,000 after acquiring an additional 168,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,709,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,840,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,697 shares in the last quarter.

ESGU stock opened at $98.82 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $77.28 and a 52 week high of $101.28. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

