Bancroft Fund Ltd. (BCV) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Bancroft Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:BCV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Bancroft Fund Stock Performance

BCV opened at $16.49 on Tuesday. Bancroft Fund has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $20.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bancroft Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 193,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4,670 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Bancroft Fund by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 188,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Bancroft Fund by 6.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 79,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Bancroft Fund by 1.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Bancroft Fund by 13.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 52,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Bancroft Fund Company Profile

Bancroft Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets. It primarily invests in convertible securities including convertible debt and convertible preferred stocks. The fund invests in stocks of companies across market capitalization.

