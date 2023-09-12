Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Position Boosted by Harbour Investments Inc.

Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 158.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 115,222 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,582 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF comprises about 0.6% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Harbour Investments Inc. owned about 0.55% of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 805.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 173,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 153,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 95.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 279,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,268,000 after acquiring an additional 136,274 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 208.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 183,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 123,924 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 352,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,224,000 after acquiring an additional 93,456 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

EDV opened at $75.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $376.28. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.68 and a fifty-two week high of $95.30.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.