Harbour Investments Inc. Has $12.50 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 259,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,391 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Harbour Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Harbour Investments Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $52.58 and its 200-day moving average is $50.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $54.02.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

