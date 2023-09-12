Dalata Hotel Group plc (DAL) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Dalata Hotel Group plc (LON:DAL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of €0.04 ($0.04) per share on Friday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Dalata Hotel Group Stock Performance

Dalata Hotel Group stock opened at GBX 358.10 ($4.48) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 380.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 381.65. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52 week low of GBX 239 ($2.99) and a 52 week high of GBX 424 ($5.31). The firm has a market capitalization of £800.17 million, a P/E ratio of 1,077.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.44.

Get Dalata Hotel Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 510 ($6.38) price objective on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider John Hennessy acquired 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.44) per share, with a total value of £130,500 ($163,308.72). 14.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Maldron Hotels and Clayton Hotels brand names in Dublin, Regional Ireland, and the United Kingdom. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Grain & Grill restaurants; Club Vitae health leisure clubs; and Red Bean Roastery coffee shop.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dalata Hotel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dalata Hotel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.