Alerus Financial Co. (ALRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on October 13th

Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Alerus Financial has increased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Alerus Financial has a payout ratio of 51.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Alerus Financial to earn $1.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ ALRS opened at $18.48 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $368.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.50. Alerus Financial has a twelve month low of $13.11 and a twelve month high of $24.53.

Alerus Financial ( NASDAQ:ALRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 15.14%. The firm had revenue of $48.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alerus Financial will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alerus Financial by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,601,000 after purchasing an additional 350,976 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 26.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 847,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,731,000 after acquiring an additional 175,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 16.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 352,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,336,000 after acquiring an additional 50,107 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 19,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Alerus Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 292,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,698,000 after acquiring an additional 41,880 shares in the last quarter. 43.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Alerus Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Alerus Financial from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alerus Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Alerus Financial Corporation, through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial, National Association, provides various financial services to businesses and consumers. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Retirement and Benefit Services, Wealth Management, and Mortgage. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management products, including electronic receivables management, remote deposit capture, cash vault services, merchant services, and other cash management services.

