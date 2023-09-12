The GDL Fund (GDL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 22nd

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

The GDL Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

The GDL Fund Stock Performance

NYSE GDL opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About The GDL Fund

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in The GDL Fund by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 398,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of The GDL Fund by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in The GDL Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in The GDL Fund by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 37,580 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 16,841 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The GDL Fund in the 1st quarter worth $163,000.

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

