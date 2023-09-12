The GDL Fund (GDL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 on September 22nd

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.
The GDL Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
The GDL Fund Stock Performance
NYSE GDL opened at $7.90 on Tuesday. The GDL Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86.
About The GDL Fund
The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.
